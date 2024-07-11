Bozeman Gallatin alum Josh Woodberry first Montanan selected to NFF Team of Distinction

BOZEMAN — Accomplishing excellence not just on the field but also in the classroom and the community, Bozeman Gallatin alum and incoming Montana State Bobcat Josh Woodberry became the first football player from Montana to be named to the National Football Foundation's Team of Distinction.

"It’s nice to get a little recognition for all the extra stuff and school. Most people think of high school football players as, kind of jocks, kind of dumb. But, I feel like a lot of us are actually smart. I like to break the mold," Woodberry said with a smile.

He was one of just 84 student-athletes in a pool of 3,500 football players to be chosen for the award. The National Football Foundation has been honoring its inductees since 1959 and is currently chaired by Archie Manning.

"I think it’s a big deal, and I hope that I can make it a little easier for more recognition for other guys on our team," Woodberry explained. "I know so many young guys that have put in so much work, and they deserve just as much or more recognition as I do."

The president of the Montana Chapter of the NFF, Roger Thesing, presented the award to Woodberry on Wednesday. Thesing noted how Woodberry's score of 34 on the ACT and his 4.0 GPA played a major role in being chosen for this award.

When asked what advice Woodberry would give to his 14-year-old self, he said:

"Sometimes it’s really hard to be the one guy, just kind of the outsider. You’re kind of stuck between worlds with sports, and school, and everything else. It’s important to always remember that it’s worth it, and it’s something worth working for."

Now four years later, he’s begun his next chapter with Montana State football.

"It’s been hard," he said. "It’s been humbling, too. I mean, I know I’m at the bottom of the food chain, but I like a challenge and I like being there. There’s a lot to learn. Those guys up there know more than I ever will and have been so successful, so I’m excited to learn from them."

Woodberry is carrying on an MSU football legacy. His father, Mike Woodberry, was a standout linebacker for for the Bobcats from 1998-2001.

This fall, he’ll be apart of the traditions he grew up watching, including running out onto Bobcat stadium as a player.

"I mean, walking out on that field, I think will feel a little full circle for sure," he said. "But also, it’s just ... there’s nothing like it. If you ask me, growing up here, there’s nothing that compares to an MSU football game.

"So, I don’t know, I might be crying, you never know," he said with a laugh.

Back to the classroom, Woodberry also mentioned he is majoring in Civil Engineering in college.

