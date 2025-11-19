Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bozeman Fire says ‘Hello’ to Squad 2, the department’s newest quick response vehicle

Taxpayer-funded vehicle is first of its kind in Gallatin Valley, expected to begin operations next week
Cassidy Powers
BOZEMAN — An all-new quick response vehicle, known as Squad 2, is joining the Bozeman Fire Department’s fleet. The $100,000 vehicle — funded by taxpayers — is equipped with everything a standard fire truck carries, from medical equipment to gas detection technology, but without the water tanks and hoses.

On Wednesday, Fire Chief Josh Waldo and Mayor Terry Cunningham held a press conference to unveil the new vehicle.

“Having a smaller unit to handle a lot of the lower-priority and what we would consider low-acuity calls, instead of sending these big fire trucks, is much better in terms of efficiency,” Waldo said. “It helps with reliability because it keeps those fire trucks in their stations for those more severe calls.”

Squad 2 is now the only quick response truck in the Gallatin Valley area.

Bozeman residents can expect to see Squad 2 on the streets as early as next week.

