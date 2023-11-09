Bozeman community rallies for family of Matt Ulrich, member of Super Bowl-winning Colts team dead at 41

BOZEMAN — A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of Matt Ulrich, a member of the Super Bowl XLI-winning Indianapolis Colts who lived and worked in Bozeman. Ulrich died this week at 41 years old.

The fundraiser states that all funds will be received by Ulrich's wife, Alison, to support her and the couple's four sons:

As a way for the community to support Alison, Gunther, Dalton, Bowden, and Thoreau as they navigate forward, this GiveSendGo campaign has been formed to help people get involved. All funds will go directly to the Ulrich boys. Thank you for the continued prayers, support, love, and lifting of their family.

After playing football at Northwestern University, Ulrich signed with the Colts as a rookie in 2005 and made ten appearances in two seasons as an offensive linesman, according to WRTV.

In Bozeman, Ulrich worked as Chief Growth Officer with Profitable Ideas Exchange, according to the company's website.

No information about his death has been released.