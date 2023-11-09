Matt Ulrich, player on Colts' Super Bowl-winning team, dead at 41

In a statement on Wednesday, Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the death of former Colts offensive lineman Matt Ulrich.

Ulrich spent two season with the team, making ten appearances on the offensive line for the Colts.

Irsay said in a statement on social media, "I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad — and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family."

SEE MORE: Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight dead at 83

Ulrich played football at Northwestern University before signing with the Colts as a rookie in 2005.

He was a member of the Super Bowl XLI-winning Colts team.

Further details surrounding the exact circumstances of his death were not immediately released by late on Wednesday.

Born in the Chicago area, Ulrich began playing football while in high school, finding success as an offensive lineman for his hometown team, the Northwestern Wildcats.

He told Montana Sports after his team's win against the New England Patriots, it was "One of the best days outside the four of my four children's births and my wedding."

Ulrich had served as a player adviser for Harvard's Football Players Health Study, and was a chief growth officer and partner for Profitable Ideas Exchange.

When he died, he was an acting head coach for Mountain Edge Athletics, based in Bozeman, Montana.

This story was originally published by James Howell Jr. at Scripps News Indianapolis, with additional reporting from Scripps News.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com