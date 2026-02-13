Bozeman Children's Theatre presents 'Heathers' with mental health support

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman theater group is presenting a satire-filled musical with "humor and heart" with extensive community partnerships to ensure responsible storytelling.

Bozeman Children's Theatre is presenting "Heathers: Teen Edition" this month, featuring more than 40 high school performers from across the Gallatin Valley. The musical explores dark themes, including teen suicide, bullying, and mental health, through the story of Veronica Sawyer, a smart teenager navigating the complicated social hierarchy of high school.

As she becomes involved with the dangerously charismatic character J.D., the consequences of popularity, cruelty, and isolation spiral in unexpected ways.

Recognizing the show's mature content, the theater has built strong community partnerships into the production. They're working with the Bozeman Schools Foundation, Bozeman Health, and the Help Center to ensure responsible storytelling.

Licensed mental health professionals have supported rehearsals, and discussion sessions will follow each performance to help audiences process themes including bullying, anxiety, depression, and belonging.

The production runs Feb. 27 and 28 at Willson Auditorium, with evening shows at 6 p.m. and a matinee on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. The show is recommended for teen and adult audiences due to its mature themes.

