Bozeman businesses react to high speed chase on Main Street

BOZEMAN — A high-speed chase that occurred yesterday afternoon led police through one of Bozeman’s busiest areas, ending at Ashley Furniture.

"I realized that they were apprehending someone, and it was just extremely unusual to see in person. It’s a pretty quiet town," says Shauna Yahraes, a budtender at Lone Peak Cannabis in Bozeman.

She was working at their main street location when she says, "The cops pulled up, somewhat blocking traffic so I thought they were going to come to the building, and I got a bit nervous at first."

Yahraes says police immediately got to work redirecting traffic past their building.

"Which really impacted business for a little so I stepped out a few times to see what was going on and I could see what appeared to be an accident further down," she says.

WATCH: Start of high-speed car chase on Main St Bozeman (Video credit: Mark Rupprecht)

According to court documents, 24-year-old Seth Leslie was driving a stolen white truck when Bozeman police pursued the vehicle after attempting to stop Leslie at a gas station on Main street.

Leslie fled eastbound at about 70mph, running red lights, and driving over curbs and sidewalks—through the 11th Street intersection.

After striking a total of four vehicles, Leslie fled on foot into the Ashley Furniture store where staff tells us he became trapped in the clearance section and was then arrested by police.

"To their credit, they did a good job staying calm. I saw a few people asking what was going on and they just kept directing traffic as best as they could," says Yahraes.

WATCH: Multiple cars hit in high-speed chase through downtown Bozeman

Bozeman Police Chief, Jim Veltkamp, says in scenarios like this, safety is their biggest priority.

"Which means when they come up to a busy intersection, they can’t just turn their on lights and assume everybody is going to stop. Just like firetrucks and ambulances, the have a duty to drive safely," he says.

I asked Chief Veltkamp, is crime like this becoming more common in Bozeman?

"What we’re seeing as the city of Bozeman continues to grow, we're seeing an increasing number of calls and cases. We’re seeing an increased number of more substantial crime and certainly an increased number of felonies," he says.

So, if you find yourself in the middle of a high-speed chase, Veltkamp says, "Citizens be good witnesses first of all. And if they’re practicing defensive driving, always be aware of what’s going on around you and do what you can to stay out of the way and get off the road."

Seth Leslie is currently being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center. His bail set at $75,000.

WATCH: Crash at intersection on Main St