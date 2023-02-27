Bozeman airport CEO shares carry-on rule reminders to help prevent incidents with guns and ammunition

TSA stopped a man trying to take a loaded assault rifle and 163 rounds of ammunition on a flight out of New Orleans.

MTN’s Donna Kelley talked with Brian Sprenger, president and CEO of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, who says they’ve never seen anything that extreme.

“It can get hectic trying to get out of town at the airport. As you get ready to try and go through security, if you’re like me, maybe you’ve forgotten a bottle of water a time or two in your backpack or carry-on,” Donna said. “But what happens if somebody intentionally or accidentally tries to take on something more serious, like a firearm?”

“It’s not uncommon for us to see a firearm try to go through the checkpoint,” said Sprenger.

“Glasses and AirPods, that’s a little different. But when it’s a gun, does stuff just stop?” Donna asked.

“At that particular lane. Obviously, the TSA will call in our law enforcement personnel and then it will be investigated. It takes time. Often, people will miss their flights. There could be civil penalties and could also be criminal ones as well. It makes for a bad day,” said Sprenger.

“We handle about 42% of the passengers departing the state of Montana and the number of firearms found at our airport represents about 20%. So, I think we’ve done a fairly good job of educating people to look in their carry-ons,” said Sprenger.

TSA says officers in Montana found a record 50 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022. In 2018, 28 firearms were taken. Within those five years, the number of firearms doubled.

6,542 firearms were discovered in carry-on luggage last year nationally. That’s up 2,303 firearms from 2018.

Last year, Billings Logan International Airport had the most with 17, Missoula with 11, Bozeman with 10, Glacier Park International with seven, Great Falls International with five, and zero firearms at Helena Regional Airport.

Can you take an unloaded gun in a carry-on?

“Not in a carry-on,” said Sprenger. “Always check with the airline for the regulations for carrying unloaded in checked.

What about ammunition?

“You can take it in checked luggage, but there are very strict regulations,” said Sprenger.

A little different for us in Montana with hunters.

“Generally, they all know the rules and have worked with the airlines in advance. It usually goes pretty smooth during hunting season considering the number of firearms that float through the airport in checked luggage. We hope none of them forget something in their carry-on” said Sprenger.