Boy dies following Anaconda house fire

ANACONDA - A 9-year-old boy died from injuries he received in a house fire in Anaconda on June 14th, according to the Anaconda Fire Department.

The boy suffered critical injuries in a fire that occurred just after 2 a.m. at a multiple-unit home in the 700 block of 4th Street. Firefighters rescued the boy from a second-story window by using a ladder and he was taken to the Anaconda hospital with smoke inhalation injuries, according to Anaconda Fire Chief Cody Tocher.

The boy died from his injuries a few days after the fire, the chief said. Two others in the home at the time of the fire were also treated for injuries.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.