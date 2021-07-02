Boom! Butte's annual firework show and parade set for this weekend

BUTTE — Montana's Biggest & Best Fireworks Show will blast off this Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m.

Sponsored by Town Pump, the fireworks show will be streamed on KXLF.com, immediately following the 10 pm News.

According to the Butte-Silver Bow website, the show is part of the Freedom Festival, July 3rd and 4th.

Butte is home to Montana's most spectacular fireworks display on July 3rd. It is launched from the base of Butte's famous "Big M" and can be seen throughout the city.

The celebration continues on July 4th with Montana's best-attended 4th of July parade which runs on Harrison Avenue beginning at 10:00 a.m., get there early to claim your spot along the parade route.

MTN News will stream both the fireworks show and parade on their website.