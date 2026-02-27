Body of missing 56-year-old woman found in Bozeman

UPDATE: 2-27-2026, 1:40 P.M. — According to the Bozeman Police Department, on Feb. 17, 2026, at about 10:41 am, Augusta Old Crow’s family reported her missing. Family members stated they last had contact with her on Feb. 10, 2026. This contact was in person, during which time she complained of feeling very ill.

Soon after this report was received, the investigation was assigned to detectives with the Bozeman Police Department. Old Crow’s camper was located within the vicinity of North 15th Ave and West Oak St, with her whereabouts unknown. Utilizing drone technology, Augusta’s body was found in a remote portion of a nearby wetlands area.

“Given the unique location and circumstances, Bozeman Police Detectives, in conjunction with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office/Coroner, conducted a thorough investigation,” said Bozeman Police Department Detective Captain Anthony Hutchings. “Evidence obtained during this investigation indicated Old Crow’s death was the result of a preexisting medical condition, not a criminal act.”

The official cause of death will be provided by the Montana Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date.

PREVIOUS:

The Bozeman Police Department extends condolences to the family of Augusta Old Crow in this tragic loss of life. The department would also like to extend gratitude to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance during this investigation.

The body of a woman who last had contact with her family on February 10, 2026, was located earlier this week.

In the morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office, along with the Bozeman Police Department, investigated the death of a person found deceased in the area near Baxter Lane and Sacco Drive in Bozeman.

The decedent was identified as 56-year-old Augusta Old Crow who resided in Bozeman. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Sheriff Springer wishes to express his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Augusta Old Crow during this time.

Old Crow last had contact with family members on February 10, 2026. There were concerns that Old Crow might have been in medical distress and may have needed medical attention.

