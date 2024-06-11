Body of Billings native killed in line of duty in Arizona arrives home

BILLINGS - The body of Billings native Josh Briese, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday as an Arizona police officer last week, arrived in Billings on Monday night.

Briese will be buried at the Rockvale Cemetery. Services have already been held in Arizona.

Briese was the son of David Briese, a Yellowstone County sheriff's deputy who was also killed in the line of duty in 2006.

Here is the schedule of events for Wednesday, as released by Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder:

9:00 AM – MetraPark Pavilion will be open to the public for casket viewing, pay respects, fellowship, and a Law Enforcement Gathering

10:30 AM – Honor Guard to move Officer Briese to coach / Motorcade assemble and prepare to escort.

11:00 AM – Law Enforcement procession leave MetraPark en route to Rockvale Cemetery. Route, Metra to Lockwood I-90 / west to Laurel / South on Hwy. 212 to Rockvale / South on Hwy. 310 approx.. 2.7 miles to Rockvale Cemetery.

11:45 – 12:00 – Arrive at Cemetery/parking and assemble

12:05 – Move Officer Briese to the gravesite. (Honor Guard) and Graveside service.

Due to traffic and construction, times are approximate, although we will attempt to keep as closely on schedule as possible.

