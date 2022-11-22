Bobcats win Montana Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle

BOZEMAN — The Montana State Bobcats won the annual Montana Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle.

Every year in November, Montana State University and the University of Montana compete to see which school can donate the most blood during a series of blood drives in Bozeman and Missoula.

This year, the Bobcats donated 164 units of lifesaving blood and the Griz donated 100 units.

“Congrats to Cat fans and a huge thank-you to everyone who came out to donate lifesaving blood,” says Matt Ochsner, the communications director for the Red Cross of Montana, Idaho, and East Oregon. “Keeping hospital shelves across Montana stocked is a win-win no matter who you cheer for.

The Red Cross urges Montanans to consider donating. To find an upcoming drive near you and schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter your zip code or call 800-733-2767.