Bobcats' military appreciation game jerseys available for auction to support veteran causes

BOZEMAN — Montana State football's special military appreciation game uniforms are now available for public auction, with just under two days remaining to place bids.

The Bobcats wore camouflage uniforms during their weekend military appreciation game, featuring a unique design that replaced player last names with military-themed words like "Honor," "Respect," and "Courage" on the back of jerseys.

Proceeds from the jersey auction will be split evenly between Big Sky Bravery and the Football Excellence Fund, supporting both veteran causes and the university's football program.

Fans interested in bidding on the special uniforms can find the auction link through Montana State Bobcats' social media accounts, which direct to the official auction website.

The military appreciation theme allowed the team to honor service members while creating collectible memorabilia that continues supporting veteran organizations beyond game day.

