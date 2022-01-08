Bobcat fans hit downtown bars in Bozeman for the Big Game

BOZEMAN - Downtown Bozeman was quiet the morning of the championship game, but a small crowd of Bobcat fans had been standing and waiting since 7 am to get that ‘perfect’ seat at the Rocking R Bar.

A small group, huddled by the front door at 7 am made it to their table in anticipation of kick-off. Dean Vine, was one of these ‘die hard’ fans, and expressed his excitement for the championship.

“No matter what happens, we’re here to support them, that’s the way we look at it,” Vine said.

Melissa Baxter feels that the ‘Bobcat community’ spreads beyond Bozeman and the alumni.

“It’s so fun, it’s just that hometown spirit. They say that Montana is just one big, little town!” Baxter said.

On the business side of things, the Rocking R Bar has been screening hundreds of calls this week regarding the crowds on Saturday. Six large boxes of limes have been cut in preparation for a growing list of orders.

“We don’t just serve drinks, it feels like we’re serving the community,” Dani Linehan, a cocktail and bartender said, “We’ve just been kicking it into high gear, we’re bust cutting fruit and grabbing bottles from the bar.”

Despite the lows of the game, the Cats that flooded the Rocking R Bar enjoyed the Bobcat Spirit that the city of Bozeman presented.

“I’m going to remember all the people, all of the Cat fans!” Suzanne George, an MSU fan said.

