Billings police seeking missing Skyview teen

Billings police are seeking help finding a missing teen.
Allen Kocher, 14, was due home Wednesday after football practice at Billings Skyview High School.
His cell phone was found abandoned by the school.
He is 6 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Call Billings police at 657-8200 with information on his whereabouts.
