Billings officials seeking solution after TDS Fiber destroys sprinkler used at public park

BILLINGS — A small park in a Billings West End neighborhood remains filled with dried leaves, grass, and dying trees after months without irrigation.

According to a nearby resident, Scott Snyder, that’s because TDS Fiber destroyed a sprinkler valve when installing fiber optics earlier this summer. After several months, the sprinkler system hasn't been fixed.

On Wednesday, Snyder met with Billings officials and a representative from TDS Fiber to express his concerns, and for the parties to come to a conclusion.

Billings officials aim to resolve disputes after TDS Fiber destroyed public park

In early September, MTN met with Snyder after he reached out to the Billings Parks and Recreation department. Snyder was concerned that the city was taking no action to fix the sprinkler system, and foliage in the park was suffering because of it.

"Nobody's really too concerned with getting this fixed," said Synder on Sept. 2. "My overall goal is to see the sprinkler system running."

After meeting with Synder, a representative with TDS Fiber, Mark Schaff, sent MTN a statement claiming that the company would work with the city of Billings to fix the issue.

"A subcontractor working on TDS’ project to bring all-fiber, high-speed internet to Billings recently met with the Billings Parks and Recreation Department regarding construction-related issues at a local park. In coordination with the department, the irrigation system has been repaired and restoration efforts in the park are underway. We understand neighbors’ concerns and, as with all TDS projects, addressing areas impacted by construction is a high priority. We appreciate residents’ patience and look forward to continuing to work together with local officials as our project proceeds."



-Mark Schaff, TDS Communications Manager



By the time Snyder met with Billings officials on Wednesday, the sprinkler systems still were not turned on.

"I want eye-witness. I want to see somebody down in that hole digging and working, that's what I want," said Snyder on Wednesday. "The city is in charge of maintaining the parks, okay? I don't think this has been watered all year long."

Chris Kukulski, the Billings city administrator, told Snyder that although repairing the sprinklers is TDS' responsibility, the city could have been more proactive in preventing the park from becoming destitute.

"I think we underresponded, underreacted to the magnitude of the problem. But I'll also tell you, there were a stack of problems ahead of it that I still would've put higher than this," said Kukulski.

MTN asked Kukulski, Gavin Woltjer, the interim director for the Billings Parks and Recreation department, and the representative from TDS Fiber for an interview after the meeting. All parties declined to comment.

Mike Boyett, a Billings City Council member, attended Wednesday's meeting. He said the city should be holding TDS responsible for the damage. According to Boyett, TDS will no longer be allowed to install fiber optic cable in Billings public parks until the situation is resolved.

"They're the responsible party. We need to make sure that they're accountable," said Boyett on Wednesday.

Boyett expects the sprinkler systems to begin working soon, however.

"It was a big water line that was hit... They were hoping within a few days, at the worst, that we should see some water turned on," he said. "I think the news media, and the constituents not being happy has made it more of a priority."

Boyett said that Snyder and other city officials came to an agreement at the end of the meeting. According to Boyett, the city will be working diligently to ensure that the situation doesn't happen again.

"The city didn't react fast enough. We need to move faster the next time, which we will," he said.

Wednesday evening, TDS Fiber sent MTN a follow up statement regarding the ongoing repairs, which can be found below: