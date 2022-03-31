Billings man dies following house fire

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said Thursday a Billings resident has died following a house fire.

Sheriff Mike Linder said in a press release that officials were notified Tuesday that 66-year-old Edward J. Rykowski died at an out-of-state hospital where he had been receiving treatment for injuries suffered the previous day.

Linder said the structure fire at 2507 Kimble Drive was reported by a neighbor on Monday shortly after 2 a.m. Linder said reports indicate Billings firefighters entered the residence and found Rykowski inside. He was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a different medical facility outside Montana.

The sheriff's office was notified of Rykowski's death at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Linder said in the press release.

"Our investigation is continuing and we are working with the involved out-of-state agencies to obtain more information about the victim’s injuries," Linder said in the press release. "The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but at this time there are no indications of foul play. Sheriff’s Office Detectives are currently working with the Billings Fire Dept. and the ATF to determine the cause of the fire."