Billings foster mom awarded new car from dealership

For over a decade, Hardin Chevrolet has surprised a member of the greater Billings community by gifting them a car as part of the dealership's Hearts For The Holidays campaign.

This year’s recipient is Janet Smith, a secretary at Billings Christian School. Smith has a long history of giving back to the Billings community, including fostering 17 children and adopting six of those kids.

Knowing her old van needed to be replaced, Smith's work family and friends at Billings Christian School rallied around her. They sent in over 50 nominations for the contest- maybe the most ever for a single nominee.

After reading only a handful of those nominations, Hardin Chevrolet owner Jamey Eisenbarth said the choice was obvious.

“We knew she was going to be the one this year after about 20 of them came in. After hearing her story, she is well deserving. She’s obviously given her time back to others and so this is her time to be given something back to her,” he said.

Smith was overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude after receiving the keys to her new-to-her Chevy Impala sedan Tuesday.

“My heart is almost hurting it is about to bust right now. It is so wonderful to be that loved. There’s just no words to describe it," she said.

Before getting back to the Christmas cookies she was planning to make before being surprised, Smith first headed to her mom’s house to share the good news and show her mom her new wheels.