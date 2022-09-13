Billings fashion model ready for London runway

BILLINGS - It Model magazine, Lipstick and Prestige. These are just a few of the magazines that a Billings fashion model has been published in, but now she has even bigger news as she gets ready to head to London for London Fashion Week.

"It’s big. It’s nerve-wracking traveling overseas and doing what a lot of people aren’t able to do and it's amazing to have that opportunity to do that and also to be one of the only girls selected from Montana," said Nicole Williams-Boggio.

Nicole is a 2019 graduate of Billings West High School who has become an international runway model, striking poses from Los Angeles to New York and now London later this month.

Courtesy Eileen Bobinski Photography Nicole Williams-Boggio





"She did an acting and modeling class with Kiara Belen from LA, who’s one of America’s Next Top Models," said her mother, Denise Boggio. "And when we were done, Nicole and a couple other people were selected to go to LA to do fashion week."

That was three years ago, but if you look back even further Nicole has quite a story to tell about how it all began.

"She started modeling at the age of one," Denise said. "We did a baby pageant and everybody thought I was silly for it, but I just wanted to have it in her baby book. She wound up getting second place and getting an award for best eyes."

Rewind even further and that was quite the milestone.

"Nicole was born pretty emergently, she actually almost died," her mother said. "She was 4 pounds, 1 ounce when she was born and they said she probably went without food for 2-3 weeks before being born. They let her go home at 3 pounds, 14 ounces."

Courtesy Nicole Williams-Boggio





She faced another major setback growing up with severe, anonymous bullying, and even death threats in her locker. But she kept moving forward and she wants others to do the same.

"I would like to say to everyone who has been in my position with bullying, just always keep your mindset on what you want to do, and don’t ever let anybody dull your sparkle," she said.

And that's what she's doing, from one runway to the next.

"You don't think this is going to happen, you hope that it does," Denise said.

She will be one of only six petite models the Fashion Life Tour is taking to London.

"I do know that I get a one-of-a-kind dress that’s built for me," Nicole said. "That’s pretty cool. That’s exciting."