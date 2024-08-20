Billings brothers receive national recognition from PETA for being vegan

BILLINGS — Two Billings brothers received recognition from the national organization called People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for their commitment to advocating for animals.

The brothers are both currently students at Lewis and Clark middle school and have been completely vegan for nearly three years.

It's a lifestyle that comes with it's challenges, but one Wesley (12) and Toby Bradish have grown accustomed to.

"After all, I've been a vegetarian since I was three," Wesley said Sunday afternoon.

That bold decision, made by 7th grader Wesley, to be a vegetarian all started from an animal encyclopedia he used to read.

"One day, he made the connection that meat was made from animals, and he flipped out," said Wesley's mother Jennifer Bradish. "He said, 'Animals are my friends. I can't eat my friends.'"

It's a moment his mother remembers well. Wesley is diagnosed with high functioning autism, so when he gets his mind on something, he sticks to it.

"I just discovered what meat was made of early," Wesley said.

Not long after, his younger brother Toby did as well.

"I was always curious why my brother didn't eat meat," Toby said. "So then I kind of looked into it and I finally figured it out that it just wasn't fair to them that they can't live where they're supposed to."

Toby took the diet one step further.

"He said, 'I want to go vegan,'" Jennifer said. "I said, 'Are you sure?' He said 'Can you tell me that the egg industry and the dairy industry doesn't hurt animals?'"

From that moment on, both boys and their mom have committed to being fully vegan. Not only that, but they've also advocated for animal rights during their daily lives.

Most notably, Toby put together a petition trying to prevent a class in his school from watching chicks hatch.

"I just didn't think it was right that they were not with their mothers and not in a natural habitat and not where they should be," Toby said. "It just didn't seem fair to me."

Beyond that petition, the boys will constantly wear animal rights t-shirts as well. Both acknowledged that by being vegan they are helping animals in many ways as well.

"Just by being vegan and not buying the meat, we are helping animals," Toby said.

And now, the boys have received recognition for their efforts. Selected by PETA as a Kids All-Star for Animals' Contest Winners, they will receive a year's supply of vegan cookie dough as a reward.

The boys are 2 of the 3 winners, with the other living in New York. Both said it's an honor to win the award and that it means a lot more than just free cookie dough.

"I was just happy that I had won because of something that I do and that I stand for," Toby said.