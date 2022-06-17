Bikewalk Montana hosting first annual four mile walking tour of Butte

BUTTE - Bikewalk Montana’s Divide scramble is back in Butte for a second year with the addition of a four-mile guided walking tour of Butte.

"A walk in Butte as you know is quite a historical place and thought since our participants come not just from Montana—they come from Idaho, Washington, and Oregon—thought it would make a good opportunity to introduce people to the history of Butte," said Chris Fox, the president of Bikewalk Montana's board of directors.

The walk will begin at 9 A.M. on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Participants will be able to take a trolley from the world museum of mining up to the start at the Granite Mountain Memorial site. The walk will explore the geology and history of Butte with tour guides along the way explaining the significance of each site.

Registration for the walk is $50. https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/MT/Butte/DivideScramble