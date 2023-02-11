Bequet Confections shares behind-the-scenes of caramel production

Robin Bequet opened Bequet Confections in 2001 in Bozeman. Following the large growth of the company, Bequet became part of the family-owned company Life is Sweet in 2019.

Watch the production process below:

Alongside local awards, Bequet is recognized nationally. The sofi Award is considered the most prestigious award in the gourmet food industry, presented by the Specialty Food Association. Below is a list of Bequet’s award recognitions:

2022 Gallatin’s Greatest: Best Montana-Made Product

2022 Gallatin’s Greatest: Best Candy Store

2022 sofi Gold Award: Celtic Sea Salt Caramel

2019 sofi Silver Award: Caramel Sauce

2016: sofi Finalist Award: Salted Mocha Caramel

2011: sofi Award: Butterscotch Caramel

2011 Gourmet Product Award: Green Apple Caramel

2007 sofi Award: Chipotle Caramel

2006 sofi Finalist Award: Classic Caramel

2006 sofi Finalist Award: Celtic Sea Salt Caramel

2005 Gourmet Retailer Magazine, “Aisle-by-Aisle” Contest Winner

2004 Gourmet Retailer Magazine, “Aisle-by-Aisle” Contest Winner

Bequet has 12 flavors to choose from:

Celtic Sea Salt

Classic

Salt-Chocolate

Butterscotch

Salted Butterscotch

Salted Mocha

Green Aooke

Chocolate

Chocolate A L’Orange

Chipotle

Espresso

Chewy

The most popular flavor among customers is the Celtic Sea Salt.

To make the product, steam-jacketed kettles are loaded with ingredients to cook the caramel, with batches weighing 750 pounds. The caramel is then poured onto cooling tables which allows it to cool in less than one hour.

Slabs of caramel are individually wrapped so they don’t grow back together before cutting and wrapping. The caramel is then rolled into long, thin strips for sizing. Next, a machine cuts and wraps the individual pieces.

A conveyor runs the caramels through a metal detector. Following that screening, the caramels are hand inspected for quality to ensure the pieces meet their size and wrap standards.

About 332,640 pieces are produced per day which equals 8,300 pounds.