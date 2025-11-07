Belgrade Voters Reject School and Gym Bonds

BELGRADE — On Tuesday, Belgrade voters rejected two bond measures that would have funded a new elementary school and a new gymnasium.

The first measure sought $6.63 million to build a new elementary school. The second, totaling $5 million, would have funded a full-size gymnasium for the new school. If both bonds had passed, the owner of a $600,000 property would have paid about $115 more in annual taxes.

Superintendent DeDe Semerad said the need for the new school remains due to overcrowding - despite the vote against the proposals.

“Now we decide on next steps,” Semerad said. “We have something called a long-range planning team. That team will meet and talk about where we go from here. We still have the need to bring our fifth graders back into elementary school — that need hasn’t gone away.”

This week’s failure follows a similar outcome in May 2023, when voters also rejected a bond to build a new elementary school.