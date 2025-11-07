Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Belgrade Voters Reject School and Gym Bonds

Second bond rejection in two years leaves district searching for solutions to elementary school overcrowding
Cassidy Powers
BELGRADE — On Tuesday, Belgrade voters rejected two bond measures that would have funded a new elementary school and a new gymnasium.

The first measure sought $6.63 million to build a new elementary school. The second, totaling $5 million, would have funded a full-size gymnasium for the new school. If both bonds had passed, the owner of a $600,000 property would have paid about $115 more in annual taxes.

Superintendent DeDe Semerad said the need for the new school remains due to overcrowding - despite the vote against the proposals.

“Now we decide on next steps,” Semerad said. “We have something called a long-range planning team. That team will meet and talk about where we go from here. We still have the need to bring our fifth graders back into elementary school — that need hasn’t gone away.”

This week’s failure follows a similar outcome in May 2023, when voters also rejected a bond to build a new elementary school.

