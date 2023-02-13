Belgrade Superintendent Godfrey Saunders talks career, retirement

A man who made a distinct impression and difference to so many students and staff in Gallatin Valley is retiring on June 30.

In A Kelley Conversation, MTN’s Donna Kelley talks to Belgrade’s superintendent who shares more about his career and the racism he faced.

Godfrey Saunders played basketball at Montana Wester and could have played professional basketball.

But, he thought he could make a difference in education.

“I had an opportunity to try out for the Chicago Bulls with Dick Motta. He said, ‘You know you could play in our league but you don't want to’, and I said, 'No Sir'. And he said, 'Why not?’. Because I want to give back. Because so many people went out of their way to help me get to this point where I am today. I wanted to have an impact on kids’ lives, and I’ve never looked back. Of course, my grandkids say you were crazy,” Saunders said.

Tell us about when you moved here at 17.

“That's a great question. I'd never seen snow. I'd never seen a deer. I spent my 18th birthday in Dillon, Montana it was fascinating, and it was a culture shock,” Saunders said.

Saunders also faced the turmoil of segregation and racism.

“I graduated from high school in 1971 and I was in the first class of integrated students in my hometown. Up to that point, we went to separate schools. I went to a church as a kid. The Church of Jesus Christ. People would pound on your cars because it was the only integrated church. They would burn crosses on our church lawn. But, you know, I'm grateful for the mother that I had. She knew there was a different world out there. All people aren't bad, and she taught me early not to judge people by groups but as individuals,” Saunders said.

“Every piece of racism I experienced, I tried to use that to turn into a positive. Course everything that happened to me didn't happen to me because I was black. Part of it happened to me because I was kind of a jerk at times too,” Saunders said.

In Saunders' 45 years in education, one of his toughest challenges was the pandemic and he sees children are behind.

“We witnessed and noticed their behind academically, socially, and emotionally. That had a big effect on kids more than we realized,” Saunders said. “In conversations with a younger student, I asked him what the greatest impact was about having to wear a mask. He said ‘I was nobody, I didn’t have a face.”

What he's looking forward to when the school bell doesn't ring?

“I’ve got grandkids in the valley so chasing them around for their activities that will be fun. And you know there's some things on my bucket list. You always have home chores that you need to fix to finish up period travel a little bit and just take a little time off and then get back into something,” Saunders said.

Saunders will have more great days in a different way soon and is content with his decision to leave. His report card is more than satisfactory.