Belgrade schools hit by malware, data breach under investigation

BELGRADE — The Belgrade School District confirmed malware infected its network systems, prompting an ongoing investigation into whether student and staff personal information was compromised.

An investigation revealed malware infected certain systems in the district's network. Leaders isolated the affected systems immediately and took steps to secure and restore the network. The district has since removed the known malware, but crews are still working to bring affected systems back online. That repair work is expected to continue into June.

Cybersecurity experts are assisting the district in investigating the incident. They are looking into whether any data outside of Infinite Campus was affected, including personal information belonging to students or staff.

Officials will directly notify anyone whose personal information was involved. That notice will include steps to help people protect their data. The district previously shared resources for anyone concerned about their information, and those resources remain available.

The district also addressed how it is covering the cost of repairs. The district carries insurance for these incidents and is working with its insurer to seek reimbursement. Repair funds are being allocated to restoring affected systems and strengthening the network to prevent future attacks.

District leaders acknowledged the situation has caused concern in the community and said waiting for answers can be frustrating for families and staff. Protecting private information remains a top priority, leaders said. The district wants to carefully review all systems before drawing any conclusions and has promised to share more updates as the investigation continues.

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