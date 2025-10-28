Belgrade Police officer hospitalized after Monday shooting, suspect dead

BELGRADE — A Belgrade Police officer is hospitalized in stable condition after responding to a disturbance report on Crockett Street in Belgrade on Monday evening.

According to a release, officers had responded to the report at approximately 5:18 p.m. when an officer-involved shooting occurred. One officer sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the local hospital.

The suspect involved in the incident is deceased.

Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing, there is no ongoing threat to the public, the scene has been secured, and an investigation is underway.

Officials request that the public remain clear of the area while the investigation continues. The investigation is being handled by the Montana Department of Justice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.