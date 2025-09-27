Belgrade police investigate reported gunshots

Belgrade police say officers responded to reports of shots fired from a vehicle around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Spooner Road.

Officers were called to the 200 block, where they spoke with several people at a residence and identified a driver who may have been involved.

Police say a search warrant was executed but no evidence was found. No injuries or property damage were reported.

The incident is believed to be isolated, and authorities say there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Belgrade police.

