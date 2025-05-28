Watch Now
Belgrade motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash

The fatal crash happened on Sunday, May 25, in the Buffalo Bridge area of the Flathead River.
POLSON — Authorities have released the name of a man who died in an off-road motorcycle crash over Memorial Day weekend in the Mission Valley.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 41-year-old Jake D. McConnell of Belgrade died in the crash, which happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Buffalo Bridge area of the Flathead River.

The victim's body was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Missoula so that an autopsy can be performed.

Sheriff Bell says the cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

