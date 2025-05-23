Belgrade High 'Panther Trades' helping students shape their future

BELGRADE — When you think of high school signing day, you might picture student-athletes putting pen to paper as they commit to major universities. But at Belgrade High School, signing day looks a little different—and for one senior, it meant trading turf for tractors.

Thomas Main, a senior at Belgrade High, is a hands-on student. Instead of spending his afternoons in a traditional classroom, he’s been learning the ropes at Frontline Ag Solutions through the Panther Trades Internship Program. Now, all that hard work is paying off.

“I guess it’s just easier for me because you’re not just sitting at a desk reading a book or whatever,” Main says.

The Panther Trades Program allows students to take academic classes in the morning and head to job sites in the afternoon, gaining real-world experience before graduating.

“It’s nice because it’s not just focused on certain stuff with just the athletes. It shows you can do whatever you want, even if it’s not as nice to do... it’s a lot more dirty work,” Main added.

And it’s that "dirty work" that Thomas says he loves most. On Tuesday, he officially signed with Frontline Ag—a company where he’s spent the last year turning wrenches and building his future. With their support, Thomas will head to Walla Walla Community College in Washington this fall, training to become a certified John Deere technician.

“There is this one lawn mower we were working on, and it took four tries. When it actually worked and was done in the end—it felt really nice,” he said, reflecting on the moment fueling his passion for mechanics.

Randy Radke, who has led the Panther Trades Program for years, says these hands-on experiences are vital. After nearly 30 years at Belgrade High School, he believes this kind of education gives students real purpose.

“This industry is hands-on. They are learning things that I, as a woodworking teacher—as a classroom teacher—can’t teach them,” Radke explained. “It individualizes that opportunity and keeps some of our high school students, which is very important.”

When asked if he was nervous about how expensive college can be, Thomas admitted: “My family has helped a little with a fund for it, but it’s not going to pay for it. So stuff like scholarships definitely help."

He didn’t know that his answer was the perfect setup for a surprise.

Roxie Smith, Executive Director of the Belgrade Education Foundation, was on hand to present Thomas with a $10,000 Bison Scholarship, which Mr. Robert Bell and his colleagues funded.

“He wanted me to shake your hand and say congratulations. You got the biggest scholarship they can give out, and they are very proud of you,” Smith told Thomas during the surprise presentation.

Thomas is the first Belgrade High student to receive the prestigious Bison Scholarship, helping launch his career in ag mechanics with a strong financial head start.

For Radke, watching one of his students reach this milestone was just as meaningful.

“It couldn’t have happened to a nicer kid a harder-working student,” Radke said. “I am happy to see the trades and the hands-on get the recognition it deserves.”

With a toolbox of skills and a future in full gear, Thomas Main is proving that success doesn’t always come with a jersey.