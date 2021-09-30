Belgrade Fall Festival: Bringing back a community's favorite event

BELGRADE — COVID may have canceled last year's Belgrade Fall Festival, but this year, new and traditional favorites are back.

"Everything's the same," said Kristi Gee, Executive Director of the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce. "We are bringing back an event that Belgrade loves."

A parade, park activities, a car show, inflatables for the kids - this year's event will feature something for everyone.

And those with a nose for fall may detect a hint of something delicious that's not pumpkin spice.

1,200 lbs of Baron of Beef will be roasting all night long before the event begins for a BBQ that starts Saturday at 11 a.m. "It's free," said Gee. "We do ask for donations if you can."

Gee said lots of volunteers, lots of high school groups are coming to help out with the festival. "Because it's running with homecoming, we just really wanted to include the students in this," Gee added.

In the park, activities include a market with arts and crafts, display booths, and a few home-based businesses. Ali Weisz, Belgrade's local Olympian will have a booth and will be signing some autographs.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and Gee urged people to get their spot early, Main Street closes around 9:30 a.m.

The car show is in the north section of the park and registration is that morning - the show typically has 30 to 50 cars.

A raffle featuring prizes donated from local businesses will help raise money for the Belgrade Senior Center.

"They (proceeds) got to the Senior Center this year," Gee said. "The Belgrade Senior Center - they've done an amazing job with their building, so they have a few more projects they'd like to do and they needed a little bit of extra money, so we're hoping to raise money for them."

For complete details on this year's festival, click here.

