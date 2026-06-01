Belgrade declares water emergency to fix 2 offline wells; officials say drinking water is safe

BELGRADE — Belgrade city leaders say drinking water remains safe after the city declared a water system emergency to speed up repairs on 2 municipal wells that are currently out of service.

The emergency declaration frees up $600,000 from reserve funds for repairs and testing. Officials say utility bills and water rates will not increase.

Well No. 8 at Lewis and Clark Park is damaged. Sand and debris broke equipment inside the well, and crews need to replace the pump and add new filtration equipment.

Well No. 5 near Yukon Lane is also offline. Groundwater levels there dropped too low for normal operation, and the city is working with engineers to understand the groundwater conditions.

Residents must continue to follow current water restrictions. Lawn watering is prohibited between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to conserve water for homes and emergency services.

The Belgrade City Council will discuss the water system tonight at 7 p.m. at the Belgrade Community Library. Residents can attend in person or watch live on the city website.

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