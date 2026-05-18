Behind the Badge: Gallatin County Sheriff's Office opens its doors to the community

BOZEMAN — A local sheriff's office is hosting a "Behind the Badge" open house, inviting community members to tour the facility and connect with the sheriff and deputies.

Attendees can explore the office, see horses and working dogs, enjoy live music, and enter to win prizes.

The event also offers an opportunity to discuss community issues directly with the sheriff and his deputies.

The event is set for Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 4:06 p.m. at the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office at 677 Laura Louise Lane, Bozeman.

