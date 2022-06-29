Beartooth Highway partially reopens on Wyoming side

Beartooth Highway has partially reopened on the Wyoming side after sustaining damage from recent record flooding in the area.

Officials with Yellowstone National Park announced Tuesday that the highway has reopened for a 23-mile stretch from the intersection with Wyoming Highway 296 to the Beartooth Ski Hill parking lot. Nighttime closures will resume within this partially reopened roadway at the Pilot Index Overlook east to Beartooth Lake Campground. Closures will be in effect from 7.p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday. There will be no closures Friday through Sunday.

The road remains closed south of Red Lodge.

The towns of Cooke City, Montana, and Silver Gate, Montana, remain open for visitor travel.

Park officials remind travelers that temporary closures due to winter weather can occur at any time.

Check the Montana [511mt.net] and Wyoming [map.wyoroad.info] departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.