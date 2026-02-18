Bear Canyon Bridge repairs on I-90 east of Bozeman to begin soon

BOZEMAN — A major bridge repair project on Interstate 90 east of Bozeman is moving forward after a truck crash damaged the structure last month.

The Montana Department of Transportation has awarded the Bear Canyon Bridge repair contract to Battle Ridge Builders. The project will replace two beams and repair the bridge deck at Exit 313.

Work starts in the coming weeks and should be done by the end of March. Eastbound traffic will keep using the detour at Exit 313 during construction. Bozeman Trail Road remains closed at the interstate underpass until repairs are complete.

The bridge was damaged in late January when a commercial vehicle with an oversized load tried to pass underneath. The load was too tall for the bridge's 13-foot-3-inch clearance.

MDT says they're working to speed up the repairs and minimize delays for drivers. The department ordered replacement beams right away and used a fast-track process to select the contractor.

Drivers can get travel updates at 511mt.net.

