Bannack Days: Step back in time as the ghost town revives 1860s Montana

DILLON — Bannack, Montana's first territorial capital, will come alive this weekend for the annual Bannack Days celebration, a two-day event that showcases the history of early Montana.

WATCH: Ghost Town to Bustling Town: Bannack Days Returns This Weekend

Bannack Days Brings Montana's History to Life

Bannack was a bustling town of thousands in 1864. For most of the year, it's a ghost town, but during Bannack Days, it transforms back to the 1860s.

FWP Bannack was a bustling town of thousands in 1864. For most of the year, it's a ghost town, but during Bannack Days, it transforms back to the 1860s

Morgan Jacobsen from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks emphasized the dedication of participants in recreating the past. Attendees can look forward to seeing reenactors in period clothing, demonstrations of historical crafts, and even a church service on Sunday morning. Activities like gold panning will also be available, providing a glimpse into life during Montana's early days.

FWP Bannack was a bustling town of thousands in 1864. For most of the year, it's a ghost town, but during Bannack Days, it transforms back to the 1860s

“It's really a good time to see the park for what it was when it was a bustling town,” Jacobsen noted.

As popularity grows, organizers encourage attendees to plan ahead, particularly regarding parking. “Parking is limited in the park,” Jacobsen advised. “Carpooling is a good idea, and staff will be available to direct you to available spaces, with shuttle vans transporting visitors from distant parking areas to the park entrance.”

Tickets for the event are priced at $5 for individuals aged 6 and older, with a family pass available for $20. For the first time, tickets can be purchased online through the FWP website.

