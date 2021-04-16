Ballots for Gallatin County School and Special Districts Election mailed on Friday
BOZEMAN — On Friday, April 16, ballots for the 2021 school and special districts election on May 4 in Gallatin County are being mailed to active voters in districts that are holding elections.
|Those districts include the following:
- Schools:
- Amsterdam
- Anderson
- Belgrade
- Big Sky
- Bozeman
- Gallatin Gateway
- LaMotte
- Manhattan
- Monforton
- Springhill
- West Yellowstone
- Willow Creek
- Special districts:
- Big Sky Transportation District
- Central Valley Fire District
In total, 71,862 ballots will be mailed. Sample ballots can be found here. For questions on specific ballot measures or candidates, please contact that district directly.
As with all mail ballot elections, there is always an option to vote in-person at the Gallatin County Election office, located in the Courthouse at 311 W. Main St., Room 210 in Bozeman. In-person voting for this election began Wednesday, April 14. If your ballot is destroyed, spoiled, lost, or not received, you may request a replacement ballot no later than 8 PM on Election Day.
Ballots must be received at the Gallatin County Election office or a designated place of deposit no later than 8 PM on Election Day. Ballots may be returned by mail or in-person. Get your ballots in the mail no later than Wednesday, April 28 to ensure they arrive at our office in time.
Places of deposit for this election are the Gallatin County Election Department (311 W. Main St., room 210 in Bozeman) and the Monforton School District Office (6001 Monforton School Road, Bozeman). Voters in any district can drop their ballots off at either location. Both locations are open during regular business hours Monday through Friday until May 3, and then from 7 AM to 8 PM on Election Day on May 4.
Gallatin County is currently in the late registration period for the May 4 election. In order to register to vote or to make changes to your registration at this time, you must appear in-person at the Gallatin County Election office. Late registration extends until noon on May 3 and reopens again on Election Day, May 4, from 7 AM to 8 PM.
