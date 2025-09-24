Authorities looking for Illinois man missing in the Yaak

MISSOULA - Authorities in northwest Montana are looking for an Illinois man who has been missing in Lincoln County for almost two weeks.

David Edward Hepfer was last seen on September 12 in the Yaak, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

He came to the area to camp.

His vehicles and belongings were found at Pete Creek in the Northwest Peaks area of Yaak, Montana.

Hepfer is 35 years old and weighs about 200 pounds. He's tall with blue eyes and has bald short hair along with brown facial hair.

Anyone who sees Hepfer is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 406-293-4112 or text 9-1-1.