As Child Care Connections closes its doors, Greater Gallatin United Way to absorb some programs

Stacked boxes and post-it notes labeling free furniture line the walls of the Child Care Connections building. Everything has to go, as they are being forced to close their doors after 45 years of service.

Tori Sproles, the executive director of Child Care Connections, or CCC, has been helping families and care providers for over 13 years.

"We are mourning the loss of an organization and hoping to figure out ways to continue our work beyond when we close," Sproles says.

We reported in September that the state will no longer be doing business with CCC. Instead, DPHHS has awarded the childcare provider contract to Shine Early Learning. According to its website, Shine is based in New York City.

"It's tough seeing everyone go. We had a great team here at Childcare Connections; everybody was passionate and devoted to the mission, the children and families we support, and the providers we support. It will be tough seeing this team break apart," Sproles says.

The mission statement still hangs on the wall of the partially packed-up building.

"Child Care Connections advocates for the well-being and quality care of children by supporting early childhood professionals, families, and the communities we serve," it reads.

Sproles is unsure what's next for her, but her love of childcare remains strong.

"It's something I loved and something I planned to do until I retired someday," she says.

The Greater Gallatin United Way announced Tuesday it will be absorbing a few early childhood and advocacy programs that were once a part of Child Care Connections.

Greater Gallatin CEO Kimberly Hall is excited to build on CCC's legacy.

"We knew that we couldn't just sit by and watch this organization and all of these programs dissolve," Hall says.

Hall says families in Gallatin County spend 23% of their household income on childcare, well above the recommended 7%.

"Childcare should not be a choice for them to make when they are choosing between food, medical services, and childcare. It should be accessible, but it should also be high quality. We shouldn't compromise quality for accessibility," Hall says.

The Greater Gallatin United Way says it will work through several collaborations and initiatives to make childcare more affordable and accessible for all families in Gallatin County.

Meanwhile, Sproles says she will stay until the CCC doors close for good.

"We will close up shop for childcare connections in December, and then we will move on to the next steps," Sproles says.