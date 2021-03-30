Menu

UPDATE: Armed standoff reported in Butte ends peacefully

Posted at 10:46 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 16:26:42-04

BUTTE — UPDATE - 3/30/2021, 11:20 am: According to our reporter, it appears the situation has ended peacefully. Law enforcement has reopened the streets.

It appears to be a “false report” according to law enforcement.

PREVIOUS:

A reported armed standoff involving law enforcement is currently underway in Butte. Officers are asking people to avoid the area of Platinum Street between Montana and Excelsior streets. No other details are available at this time.

We have a reporter on the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

Photo: John Emeigh, MTN News

