Annual 'Run to the Pub' gives Bozeman runners a shot at a trip to Dublin while supporting nonprofits

BOZEMAN — Since 2007, Bozeman has celebrated St Patrick's Day with Run to the Pub, a race where you can not only get a chance to win a trip to Dublin, Ireland but also donate to local non-profits.

“Run to the Pub is truly, I think, the race that really kind of kicks off the running season for people,” says the owner of Bozeman Running Company, Casey Jermyn.

Sixteen years ago, the owner of Pub 317 got together with a few regulars at the bar and suggested a run that circled back to the pub.

Race Director Tyler Wilkinson says the race really took off in 2010. The race is a for-profit venture, but they also donate a certain amount of money each year to local non-profits.

“In years past, we've used One Valley Community Foundation. We've used different non-profit foundations within the community to be able to impact more than just one nonprofit,” says Wilkinson. “We're almost at the $150,000 mark giving back to local non-profits within the community.”

So far this year, 2,200 people have registered for either the 10K or half marathon. Sponsors include Pub 317 and Bozeman Running Company.

Not only are you rewarded with a refreshing beverage after finishing, you also get the chance to go to Dublin.

“The race is unique that we send four lucky winners to Ireland to compete in Ireland's half marathon,” says Wilkinson.

You can still register for the race this Saturday by visiting https://www.runtothepub.com