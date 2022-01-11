Anaconda's Festival of the Winter Moon returning for third year

ANACONDA — It’s going to be a celebration of winter in Anaconda, thanks to the Festival of the Winter Moon.

This is the third year the winter festival is being held with many more new and fun activities for locals and travelers alike to enjoy and experience what Anaconda businesses and organizations have to offer.

"This event is for all different non-profits, businesses—anyone can be a part of this, so we just like to band together to make this bigger and better," said Teah Fuller, Discover Anaconda's community development director.

The event will be held throughout downtown with many activities starting in the afternoon.

There will be a winter market at the Pintler Portal hostel with 18 vendors to browse through. There will be frozen turkey bowling, ice skating with a princess at the Commons, plus much more.

The festival was created when Accelerate Anaconda wanted to attract more visitors as well as locals during the winter.

"So this was our way of doing a winter fun activity so Accelerate [Anaconda] three years ago just got excited and we put it together. It’s kind of changed and morphed over the years,' said Fuller.

The event will be held January 22 throughout downtown Anaconda.

The evening will wrap up at The Montana with a concert held by Hardwood Heart. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.