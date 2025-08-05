ANACONDA - With the manhunt continuing for a suspected mass shooter and a city still grieving the loss of four of its citizens, the city of Anaconda made a difficult decision to cancel its beloved upcoming summer festival.

“It’s very heartbreaking; I know what it means to the community. It’s a celebration of our heritage, but I think right now, we don’t need celebration; we just need to grieve,” said Smeltermen’s Days organizer Celina Van Hyning.

Anaconda officials decided to cancel this year’s Smeltermen’s Day, which runs from Aug. 8 to 10.

Anaconda cancels Smeltermen's festival amid manhunt for killer

The small town is reeling from the deaths of four people who were shot at the Owl Bar the morning of Aug. 1. Four days after the shooting, law enforcement was still looking for the suspect they’ve identified as Michael Brown.

“Festivities were supposed to kick off on Friday, and this Friday will be a week since the shooting itself happened, so it’s really not a time of celebration,” said Hyning.

Some citizens felt anxiety knowing that a potentially armed and very dangerous person is still out there roaming the woods west of town. Local and state law enforcement have assured the public that the suspect will be found.

“We’re concerned because it’s a small town, and we’re worried he’s going to slip back in while we’re all going about our business,” said Jolene Culler.

Organizers say they will bring the festival back next year because it’s a very popular event.

“It’s huge; I mean, people plan their family reunions around Smeltermen’s Day. People plan weddings; high school reunions are super popular this time of year,” said Hyning.

Judy Powers said she’s thinking about one of the victims, Tony Palm.

“He was just a very nice man, a very nice man. I can’t see him causing trouble anywhere, and he was a great neighbor,” said Powers.

