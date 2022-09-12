An old, retired ambulance gets a new lease on life at Bobcat Football games

Sirens, buzzers, announcers and the screams from excited fans are all typical at a football game, but a horn and whistle is coming from one tailgate—the ‘Fanbulance’.

After purchasing a run-down, former ambulance turned production van, Rod Ganser put countless hours into making the vehicle his new tailgating ‘rig’.

“A friend of mine found it on Craigslist, so we went to take a look at it, and it had six flat tires, wires scattered all over the place,” Ganser said.

The ‘Fanbulance’, is now wrapped with Bobcat insignia, the stadium, flashing blue and yellow lights, and of course a horn and whistle. From Homecoming parades to being featured on the big screen, this tailgate has seen quite a bit of Bobcat attention.

