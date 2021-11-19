Update: Missing Hardin infant found safe

Update 7:30 p.m. The Amber Alert for Hector Espinoza has been canceled. He was found safe.

(first report) The Montana Department of Justice has issued an AMBER Alert for a White 2016 KIA Soul, Montana license plate DEK798.

The vehicle was stolen at 5:28 p.m. in Hardin with a baby inside.

The baby is a 1-year-old white male, Hector Espinoza, 2 foot 5 inches, 20 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, navy blue cubs sweatpants, and no shoes.

If you have any information, please call Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406 665-9798 or 911.