Adopt a Horse Month Highlights Recovery of 90 Rescued Montana Horses

BOZEMAN — You might not know that May is Adopt a Horse Month. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) hopes to change that, especially in the wake of the seizure of more than 90 horses in Montana earlier this year.

WATCH: Want to make a difference? 🐴 Volunteer, adopt, and help end equine neglect in our community!

Giddy Up: May is Adopt a Horse Month

“It’s been so gratifying to see these horses in their new homes,” said Christie Schulte Kappert, vice president of Equine Welfare for the ASPCA.

In January, nearly 100 Morgan horses were seized from a breeding operation in Madison County. Many were underweight, injured, or suffering from neglect. Since then, the ASPCA and local partners have worked to rehabilitate and rehome the animals. So far, 62 have already found new homes.

“Everything from a young two or three-year-old horse who has her whole life ahead of her to these senior mares that just needed somewhere soft to land towards the end of their life and just the love and attention that they are getting has been really gratifying,” Schulte Kappert said.

While dozens of horses have been adopted, others still need specialized care due to long-term neglect.

“They are horses, and they are big animals. They need those specific needs. They need to be seen by a farrier or a veterinarian, and many of them did have similar issues because those needs were not being addressed for a while,” Schulte Kappert said.

That’s why the ASPCA is using May to raise awareness — not just about adoption, but about the responsibility that comes with it.

“Whether you have a horse or may want a horse in the future, or just like horses, to focus on equine adoption and how powerful it is as a way to get good horses in need into good homes,” Schulte Kappert said.

For those with little to no experience but an interest in adopting, Schulte Kappert recommends starting with volunteering at a local rescue or signing up for lessons at a nearby barn.

“From there you will get to learn what it takes day to day to take care of a horse and you will meet a lot of horse people,” she said. “Then sort of make their way into finding a veterinarian, a farrier, and other professionals, just seeing how people keep horses.”

While Adopt a Horse Month is about second chances, Schulte Kappert said preventing cruelty starts at the community level.

She encourages anyone who sees signs of abuse or neglect to speak up, starting with a call to local law enforcement. Sometimes, she said, even a simple conversation with a neighbor can help.

“We want folks to be looking out for their neighbors, and if you know that person, even just call directly as a very supportive and helping hand to get the full picture,” Schulte Kappert said.

For more resources for adoption or neglect:

Horse adoption information: MyRightHorse.org

ASPCA’s page with guidance for reporting suspected animal cruelty: www.aspca.org/reportcruelty [aspca.org]

