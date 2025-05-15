A Legacy of Hope: The memory of Patrice Parks lives on through scholarship

Patrice Lee Parks spent years as a reporter and anchor, sharing heartfelt stories across Montana. Even after her passing, her story continues—this time, inspiring a new generation of students in the Bozeman School District.

"She always would do this little wink when she would talk to people, and she would just smile and wink at them—that was her signature thing," said her daughter, Abby Parks, a senior at Bozeman High School.

WATCH: From Newsroom to Classroom: Patrice Parks’ Impact Continues Through Scholarship Support

Abby remembers her mother's joyful spirit, her unwavering faith, and her passion for lifting others through storytelling.

"She always just had a lot of strength through her cancer journey, and she just always had a positive attitude. She had a really positive outlook on our community," Abby said.

Even while battling breast cancer, Patrice was known for showing up with a smile for her family, her friends, and her viewers.

This year, the Bozeman Schools Foundation established the Patrice Lee Parks Memorial Scholarship, a $1,500 award for a graduating senior who has faced hardship but, like Patrice, maintained resilience and a positive outlook. The scholarship can be used toward tuition or other post-secondary educational expenses.

"It makes me feel really good, and it's important to my family to continue to carry on my mom's legacy through this scholarship," Abby said.

Nearly 20 students applied. The first-ever recipient is Gallatin High School senior Isabella Determan.

"I read her story and I thought it was really amazing," said Abby. "She just was so strong throughout all of her hardships, and she always had a positive attitude throughout it all."

Isabella has faced significant challenges herself.

"Coming from a rougher background, I went to foster care for a year, and the relationship I have with my family is not super stable, I would say," Isabella shared.

When Isabella was just five years old, her father suffered a traumatic neck injury. That experience sparked her fascination with the human body, particularly the brain. She's headed to Lehigh University in Pennsylvania this fall to study neuroscience.

"Every interaction I have and you have—it creates more neuropathways in your brain because it's growing all the time!" Isabella said.

She says she now tries to have as many positive interactions as possible, believing that those moments shape not just individuals, but whole communities.

"I feel like having people like Patrice and so many other students at Gallatin High School is really important because it brings the ambiance in Gallatin High School," Isabella said.

As for Abby, she's preparing to attend the University of Mississippi, where she's excited to rush a sorority—just like her mom once did.

"She inspired me to always persevere and try my best," Abby said.

Patrice Lee Parks' impact lives on in more ways than one—through the joy she shared, the stories she told, and now, through the students inspired by the scholarship that bears her name.