Hunter found deceased near Truman Gulch trailhead

In the early hours of Wednesday, October 5, 2022, volunteers with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue found a hunter dead near the Truman Gulch trailhead.

At 10:51 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Gallatin County dispatch received a call for an overdue hunter. The reporting party drove to a location near Truman Gulch trailhead where the individual was hunting and found the hunter’s vehicle.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers, the SAR Drone Team, the SAR Dog Team, and LifeFlight network responded to the area in search of the hunter. The reporting party was able to provide an approximate location of where the individual was hunting and the hunter’s tree stand.

A Search and Rescue dog team was able to locate the deceased hunter. The Sheriff’s Office will release more details following family notification.

Sheriff Springer would like to pass on his condolences during this difficult time to the family and friends.