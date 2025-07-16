BOZEMAN — If you’re like me, the food here at Big Sky Country State Fair might catch your eye – and your taste buds.

“It is a 10 out of 10!” said one little girl eating a California roll.

It’s no secret that food is a highlight of the fair. And this year is no exception. In fact, new vendors have entered the scene – including a Greek stand, crepes, and a popular sweet treat: Dole Whip.

“It is very exciting. We own the Texas Twister down there as well, so we’ve been here for years, but having this here is definitely a great opportunity,” said Julie, a worker at the Dole Whip stand.

WATCH: Sunny Days and Tasty Treats: Exploring the Culinary Delights of the Big Sky Country State Fair

A Fun Food Frenzy: Delicious Bites at This Year's Fair

Julie told me that cherry watermelon is a brand-new flavor Dole Whip. So, we had to try it ourselves, along with fairgrounds director Caitlyn Quisenberry.

“Oh man, it’s tart but it’s also so creamy and delicious,” said Quisenberry.

“The sun just came out today; it is perfect fair weather, perfect for a Dole Whip,” she added.

Another perfect sunny day treat? The classic Dippin’ Dots.

“We have the best stuff here, and they last for a while, and they actually make you not hot,” said Ben, who was working at the stand.

While the desserts are not to be missed, so are the classic food spots like Livingston-based Miller Farm, a pork stand that has been at the fair for more than 10 years.

“All of the pork is grown right there at the farm,” said employee Daniel Miller.

“A lot of people like the pulled pork sandwiches and wraps,” he added.

Some of the other classic treats include funnel cakes, cotton candy, and corn dogs.

Of course, along with reporters Cassidy and Meghan, I had to dig into some of the delicious fair food. We tried the cheese steak, tri-tip, and teriyaki chicken, all of which were amazing – 10 out of 10 even.

It’s safe to say that we’ll soon be back for more.