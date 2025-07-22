A day of inclusion: Sensory Day at the Big Sky Country State Fair created a space for all families

BOZEMAN — Last week, Ben Hughes and his son Magnus were front and center at the Big Sky Country State Fair. But for Hughes, who oversees fairground operations, this visit was personal.

“It all started because of this guy... come here, buddy!” Hughes said with a smile, gesturing to his son.

Magnus is autistic, and Hughes said he helped pioneer Sensory Day, now in its third year at the fair. The event offers a calmer, more accessible way for families with sensory sensitivities to enjoy all the fair has to offer — without the crowds, bright lights, or loud music.

“Every year, it’s doubling and getting more people out to the fair who might otherwise not be able to enjoy it,” Hughes said.

Fair staff opened the gates early on Wednesday and welcomed nearly 280 attendees for quieter shows, low-stimulation rides, and most importantly, a chance to be included.

“Last year, he got on his first ride, and it was... it was a big deal... it means a lot. Not only for myself and Magnus, but for everybody who comes. It’s something that they never could have guessed they could do,” Hughes said.

For those who still found the fairgrounds overwhelming, Exhibit Building 4 became a quiet haven, complete with sound machines, coloring stations, sensory bins, and other calming tools.

This year’s event also featured a resource fair, where local organizations connected with families of neurodiverse children.

“This year, we did a resource fair too to help families, because one thing that is really difficult in the autism parent community is just finding what we can do to make our kids' lives better,” Hughes said.

Among the groups volunteering was Peach Tree Therapy Center, which has helped support Sensory Day since its earliest days.

“He approached us and asked for advice on how to make the event sensory-friendly, and we kind of just started volunteering with it and have volunteered ever since,” said Keeley Forward, senior clinical coordinator at Peach Tree.

Forward said the event is meaningful every year, but one moment this time stood out.

“A mom with her two kids was in line, and she just started tearing up. I checked on her to see if she was okay, and she said she was just so happy her kids get to come here,” Forward said. “That is the reason why we do this — just being able to provide this experience.”

Free carnival tickets were provided to families thanks to Bozeman Health, along with help from organizations including Eagle Mount and Buddy Walk.

“It really says a lot that we support every individual in our community and their needs. And just being able to have fun and experience life,” Forward said.

As the event came to a close, Forward said she hopes more communities adopt similar models.

“My heart is just full, being able to see all of these families come in and experiencing something that they normally wouldn’t be able to,” she said.

