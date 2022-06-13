68 rescued from Woodbine Campground near Nye

Emergency responders in Stillwater County rescued 68 people from the Woodbine Campground and surrounding areas from the severe flooding in the region.

Stillwater County's Department of Emergency Services posted on its Facebook page that the evacuees were ferried out of the area by raft to the Anipro arena.

All known individuals in the flood path in that area is now accounted for, according to Stillwater DES.

These road closures remain in effect for the area:

Lovers Ln

West Rose Bud to Mystic Lake

Fiddler Creek Rd to Hwy 419

Nye Rd at Caters Camp going South

Stillwater River Road

Stillwater River Road bridge wash out Riddlers Cliff Road Closed

Spring Creek Road to Stillwater River N

Johnson Ln Road towards Stillwater River N

Miller Rd / Stillwater River Rd N

E Jack Stone Rd to Stillwater River Rd N

Countryman Creek Rd / Fire mans Point

For the next 48 hours, Stillwater County rescuers will provide rescues and order evacuations as needed.

In addition, the Montana National Guard has sent out two helicopters to aid in the rescue of flood evacuees in Roscoe and Cooke City.

The helicopters are coming in response to requests for help from local law enforcement, according to the national guard.

This a developing story. Check back for details.